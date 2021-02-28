Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Atlas in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 129,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Atlas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

