Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,257 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

