Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $805,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

