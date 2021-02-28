Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.19.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.
