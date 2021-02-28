MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Posts Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.75 on Friday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

