STA Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

