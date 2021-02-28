Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $27.91 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

