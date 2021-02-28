Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

