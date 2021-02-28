Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.61-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.18 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.08 EPS.

ENV opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

