Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 287,809 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

