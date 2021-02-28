Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 199,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $271,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 153,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 62,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.59 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

