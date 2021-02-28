Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 676 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

