Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,460 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

