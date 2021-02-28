Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,385 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

