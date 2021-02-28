Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $67.00 at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.32.

TWTR stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after buying an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

