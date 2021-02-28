CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.77-1.83 for the period. CubeSmart also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.77-1.83 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Shares of CUBE opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

