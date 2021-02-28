Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.05 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

