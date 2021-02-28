Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.02-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.95-12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.91 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.02-4.52 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

NYSE:PWR opened at $83.85 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $86.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

