Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $35.77 on Friday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $2,267,674. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

