Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $93.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.