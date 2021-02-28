Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $171,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after buying an additional 1,239,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $140,141,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,721.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

