Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $84.03.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.