Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Primo Water updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.29 on Friday. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

