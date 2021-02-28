Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Primo Water updated its FY 2021
Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.29 on Friday. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.
