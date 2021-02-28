Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

