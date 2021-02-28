Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Shares of ACN opened at $250.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.73. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

