Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
