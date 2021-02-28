Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

