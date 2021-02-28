D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,546 shares of company stock worth $1,956,294. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.