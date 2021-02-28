Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:VTC)

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $90.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.