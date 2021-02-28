Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sunland Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.15.

In related news, insider Vahid Saberi acquired 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,382.98 ($18,844.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 172,000 shares of company stock worth $379,436.

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. It operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

