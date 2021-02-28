BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.06.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile
