BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

