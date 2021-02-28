Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,005 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intuit by 60.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.14.

INTU stock opened at $390.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.62 and a 200-day moving average of $352.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

