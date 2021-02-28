ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $23.36 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $949.21 million, a P/E ratio of 584.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

