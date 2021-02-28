Fiera Capital Corp Has $22.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,396 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VEA stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70.

