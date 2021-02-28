Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 907,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 216,967 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

