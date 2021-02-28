Nvwm LLC Has $843,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $1,248,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $182.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,927 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.