FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $45.37 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

