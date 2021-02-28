Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $77.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.16.

