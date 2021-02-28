Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,700 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

TAN stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.11. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

