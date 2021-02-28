Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,815 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,278,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,638,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,403,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,535,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.