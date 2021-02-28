Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $30,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $6,579,066. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

NYSE:SF opened at $61.08 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

