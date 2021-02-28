Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 101,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.