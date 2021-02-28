Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $112,000 in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NIC by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EGOV. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

