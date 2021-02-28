Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 4,148 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,034. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $100.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

