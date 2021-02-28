Nvwm LLC Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.59 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,860. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.