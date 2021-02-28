Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $534,000 Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.12% of NeoPhotonics worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 517,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 90,006 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NYSE NPTN opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.90 million, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.