Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $493.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AROW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

