EQT Holdings Limited (EQT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.44 on March 22nd

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust, and estate services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through Trustee & Wealth Services and Corporate Trustee Services segments. The Trustee & Wealth Services segment offers a range of private client, philanthropic, and superannuation trustee services, including estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and wealth management and advisory services.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.