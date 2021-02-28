Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Insider Robert E. Hughes Sells 1,888 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $20,182.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $42,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.