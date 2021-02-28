Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $439.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.02% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $439,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

