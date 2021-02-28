Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $395.54 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $395,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $95,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $78.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.